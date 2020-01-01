Chirivella offered five-year Liverpool deal as midfielder closes in on free agency

The former Valencia youngster has impressed the Anfield side with his application this term and has a big decision to make over his future

Pedro Chirivella is yet to make a decision on his future despite being offered a five-year contract by the Reds.

The Spanish midfielder’s current Anfield deal is due to expire at the end of June – although the club will have the opportunity to extend that with the English football season set to run into July at the very least.

Liverpool would like to keep the former youngster, who will turn 23 this week, having been impressed by his performances and application this season.

More teams

Having made substitute appearances against MK Dons and in the early rounds of the , Chirivella captained a young Reds side in the quarter-final defeat at , before shining against both and Shrewsbury after Christmas in the .

Liverpool believe the security offered by a long-term deal on Merseyside could appeal to Chirivellla and his representatives, and have therefore made a formal offer, though there have been approaches from a host of clubs across Europe in recent weeks.

French club are among those keen, while are another to have taken a close look, with manager Steven Gerrard receiving glowing reports about the player’s professionalism, training efforts and tactical nous.

Chirivella is one of three senior first-team players out of contract at Liverpool this summer, with Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne also set to become free agents.

clubs last week voted in favour of allowing short-term extensions for players whose contracts were set to expire on June 30.

Chief executive Richard Masters said: "What we decided is to ensure as far as possible that clubs complete the season with the same squad they had available prior to the suspension of the campaign.

“Players can extend their contracts beyond June 30 until the end of the season, but it must be agreed by both parties."

Clubs and players have been given until June 23 to reach agreements to extend deals.

There is no sign, at this stage at least, of either Lallana or Clyne agreeing a new long-term deal with Liverpool, though the Reds would, in an ideal world, like to keep the influential Lallana on board.

Article continues below

However, manager Jurgen Klopp accepts that it may be in the player’s best interests to move on in search of regular first-team football. Lallana has played 22 times in all competitions this season, but only eight of those have been starts.

Clyne, meanwhile, has not featured at all after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament rupture during the pre-season tour of the USA last July. He will be available to return to training with the rest of his team-mates if, or indeed when, the green light is given by the Premier League.

The international full-back had been interesting the likes of West Ham, and Bournemouth, where he spent a productive half-season on loan in 2019, prior to football’s suspension.