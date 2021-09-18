Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Buccaneers will be in the Eastern Cape for their fourth match of the league race which is slowly beginning to take shape

Orlando Pirates will be pushing to build on their first Premier Soccer League win of the season when they clash against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

After edging Swallows FC 1-0 seven days ago, the Buccaneers managed to ease some pressure on a difficult run.

The Buccaneers are still unbeaten in this PSL campaign but elimination from the MTN8 as well as drawing their first two league games had started to unsettle their fans before the Swallows victory.

They are now keen to maintain such momentum in a match that could see them spend Saturday night at the top of the table if Stellenbosch drop points against Cape Town City.

Currently placed fifth on the log, Pirates are a point better than their opponents Chippa who sit two rungs below.

Game Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Date Saturday, September 18 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1