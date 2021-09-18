Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news
Orlando Pirates will be pushing to build on their first Premier Soccer League win of the season when they clash against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
After edging Swallows FC 1-0 seven days ago, the Buccaneers managed to ease some pressure on a difficult run.
The Buccaneers are still unbeaten in this PSL campaign but elimination from the MTN8 as well as drawing their first two league games had started to unsettle their fans before the Swallows victory.
They are now keen to maintain such momentum in a match that could see them spend Saturday night at the top of the table if Stellenbosch drop points against Cape Town City.
Currently placed fifth on the log, Pirates are a point better than their opponents Chippa who sit two rungs below.
|Game
|Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates
|Date
|Saturday, September 18
|Time
|15:00 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1
Squads & Team News
No Chippa United player is suspended for this match in what is a positive for coach Gavin Hunt.
But the Chilli Boys tactician will be hoping for the availability of Bienvenu Eva Nga who limped off in their defeat to Royal AM last weekend.
The Buccaneers welcome back defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza who missed their last two matches due to suspension after being red-carded in their league opener against Stellenbosch.
The return of Nyauza widens the selection base at the back for the coaches who also have captain Happy Jele, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Kwanda Mngonyama and Olisa Ndah as centre-back options.
Pirates also welcome back Thabang Monare from injury and the midfielder could feature for the first time this season.
But goalkeeper Richard Ofori remains out after sustaining an injury while on international duty for Ghana against Bafana Bafana.
Defender Innocent Maela is in his second-week post-surgery on his adductor and is only expected to begin training in three months time.
He is facing the same predicament as Thembinkosi Lorch who also underwent surgery but on his shoulder and has been ruled out for the rest of the year.
Striker Zakhele Lepasa has not played competitive football in 2021 and is still out injured.
Match Preview
While Pirates are on a high coming from victory, their opponents Chippa are licking their wounds after losing their last match away at Royal AM.
This was after the Chilli Boys had started their season on a positive note with victory over Sekhukhune United and a draw against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
They are now eager to pick themselves up against the Buccaneers who arrive in Gqeberha high on confidence.
Pirates’ last visit to Chippa was a fruitful outing that saw them claiming a 3-0 win in March this year.
Under an experienced coach like Gavin Hunt, Chippa would be fancying beating the Soweto giants who have dominated them over the years.
Pirates boast 12 league wins over the Chilli Boys who have claimed just three victories, while one match between the two sides has ended in a draw.