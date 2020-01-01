Chippa United appoint Luc Eymael despite racism controversy

The outspoken tactician is back in South Africa following a spell in East Africa

have appointed Luc Eymael to replace Lehlohonolo Seema as their head coach for the remainder of the season.

Eymael has been jobless since he parted ways with Tanzanian giants Young Africans in July 2020 having allegedly compared the club's fans to monkeys.

The Belgian tactician has filled the void left by Seema, who was suspended by the Chilli Boys chairman Chippa Mpengesi with the team struggling in the this season.

The club has now released the following statement announcing Eymael's appointment and Seema's departure.

"Chippa United Football Club has appointed Belgian Luc Eymael as senior head coach until the end of the season," a club statement read.

"Eymael first match in charge will be the DSTV Premiership fixture against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium when the season resumes in the New Year on 6 January 2021."

"The Club confirms that it met with former coach Lehlohonolo Seema on Wednesday, where the consensus from both parties was to part ways with immediate effect."

Chippa have won just once and lost five matches in the league so far this season - including successive defeats from the last three matches.

Seema had joined the Chilli Boys in July 2020 after resigning as Bloemfontein coach.

Mpengesi, who is known for his trigger-happy attitude, stated that Eymael's mandate is to ensure that the Chilli Boys finish in the top eight this season.

"Our ambition was to have an improved season in comparison to how the team has been fighting relegation in the past few campaigns, Mpengesi said.

"One of Mr Eymael responsibilities is a top-eight finish for this season. This where the Club Board can also decide on his longer-term contract with the team.

"We would like to wish Mr Seema well with his future endeavours, and thank him for his contribution towards the Chippa United brand."

Eymael was dismissed by Young Africans for racist remarks allegedly made when he compared Tanzanian fans to monkeys in an astonishing tirade.

It was then reported that the South African Football Association (Safa) wanted to ban the former and coach from returning to work in the country again.