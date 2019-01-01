Chilwell has no regrets at missing out on Liverpool move

The Foxes full-back was targeted by the Reds back in 2016, but no deal was done and Jurgen Klopp snapped up Andy Robertson a year later

Ben Chilwell has no regrets at missing out on a move to , with the Reds having explored the option of landing the Leicester defender back in 2016.

A promising talent was only 19 at the time, and had been sounded out a couple of years earlier, but he was already making his mark on a senior stage with the Foxes.

His exploits attracted interest from afar, including at Anfield, but he eventually committed to a five-year contract at the King Power Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp was forced to look elsewhere as a result, with Andy Robertson signed from a year later.

The Scot has gone on to thrive with Liverpool, becoming a winner in the process, but Chilwell insists he spends no time wondering what could have been.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the transfer speculation, the international said: “My agent was the one dealing with it all, talking to Liverpool and Leicester about the situation.

“At the time, I was trying to break into the Under-21 team at Leicester so I was just focused on getting into that and progressing into the first team here.

“Definitely no regrets. When I look at how the last four or five years have gone, starting eight games now for the England team is something I'm very happy with.

“Leicester was the right place for me to be at the time and the older players have helped me a lot. The staff have kept me grounded. Definitely no regrets.”

Chilwell is now readying himself for another clash with Liverpool.

Leicester are due at Anfield on Saturday, with Brendan Rodgers looking to put a dent in the title aspirations of his former club and extend Leicester’s fine start to the season.

Chilwell added on the Foxes boss, who has his side sat third in the table at present: “He's loved at the training ground. Everyone knows how good he is. What he's brought in over the last season or so, he's freshened it all up, the training's different every day and he's improving the players as well.

“He wants to win games but also wants to improve the team for the future and looking in the long run to where we can be in five years instead of a short fix.

“Any manager going back to their old stadium will want to get a win. He's very relaxed, training's been the same as it has been the whole season.

“It would be nice to go there and put a performance in for the boss.”