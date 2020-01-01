Chilunda: Azam FC reveal striker set to sign for Mouloudia Oujda

The Dar es Salaam-based giants have confirmed they will lose one of their key strikers to Morocco

Azam FC have revealed they have reached an agreement with Mouloudia Oujda of over the signing of striker Shaaban Chilunda.

The Chamazi-based giants have confirmed the transfer news on their social media pages but could not divulge more details, only stating the player will leave soon to seal the permanent move.

“We have reached an agreement with Mouloudia Oujda of Morocco to sign the services of our striker Shaaban Chilunda,” the club revealed on their social media pages.

“Any time soon, the player will leave the country for Morocco to undergo necessary medical and the whole process of transfer, before signing for the side, we wish him all the best.”

Born in Tandahimba, Chilunda joined Azam’s youth setup in 2012 and made his first-team debut in 2016, and on July 9, 2018, he scored four times in a 4-2 home win against Rayon Sports FC of Rwanda during the Kagame Interclub Cup.

He also scored the opener in a 2-1 final win against Simba SC.

On August 7, 2018, Chilunda agreed to a two-year loan deal with Spanish Segunda Division side CD Tenerife, after a trial period. He made his professional debut 13 days later, coming on as a late substitute for Filip Malbasic in a 1-1 away draw against Gimnastic de Tarragona.

He now leaves Azam leading the Mainland table with a maximum 12 points from four matches and they are yet to concede a goal.

However, his exit comes at a time the ‘Ice Cream Makers’ are welcoming striker Obrey Chirwa, who has recovered from injury and will be available to play against Kagera Sugar at ‘Chamazi stadium on Sunday.

The Zambian striker, who picked up an injury after scoring against Polisi , has been instrumental for the club and managed to finish as their top scorer last season with 12 goals.

In a recent interview, Azam information officer Thabit Zakaria revealed their main aim is to keep the good run going as they target silverware at the end of the campaign.

“Our main target now is to keep the good record, four wins out of four is a very good start,” Zakaria told reporters in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

“We have started the season very well, and it is what we had anticipated before the season kicked-off, and we want to keep the run going, we want to keep winning our matches and hopeful we will be somewhere at the end of the season.”

Azam will next face Kagera Sugar on Sunday.