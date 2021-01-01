Chikwende explains why he signed for Simba SC from FC Platinum

The Zimbabwean star reveals why it was easy for him to pick a move to the Wekundu was Msimbazi ahead of anyone else

Simba SC new signing Perfect Chikwende has explained the reason he signed for the Tanzanian champions.

The burly Zimbabwean striker was unveiled by the Wekundu wa Msimbazi on deadline day of the mini-transfer window just three days after playing against them in the Caf .

Chikwende was part of the squad that played against Simba in a two-legged fixture, and he scored in the first leg as they won 1-0 at National Sports Stadium in Harare.

He also featured in the return leg but Simba proved too good for his side as they were hammered 4-0 with the Msimbazi giants advancing to the group stage of the competition for the third time in history on a 4-1 aggregate scoreline.

When the mini window which opened on December 16 closed on January 15, Simba announced they had signed the player but could not divulge the details of his contract.

Chikwende has now claimed the reason why he was attracted to the Simba deal is that they have a group of talented players in their squad whom he wanted to work with.

“Among the things that attracted me to join Simba is the presence of very talented players in the squad, including Clatous Chama, Larry Bwalya, Luis Miquissone, and Shomari Kapombe,” Chikwende said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

Chikwende completed the list of only three players that Simba signed in the window others being Taddeo Lwanga and Junior Lokosa.

In a recent interview, Simba assistant coach Selemani Matola praised the acquisition of the player saying he will help them achieve their targets for the season, and also explained why they signed him.

“I think it is all about understanding the player well when you directly face him in both home and away matches because you get a chance to see him better,” Matola told Daily News.

“In such cases, if you have an opportunity, it is better to sign him. It is advisable to recruit a player you have seen playing. I, therefore, think that they do the right thing to sign those players who look dangerous at their sides when facing us.”

Simba have been drawn to play defending champions Al-Ahly of , AS Vita from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Sudanese giants Al-Merrikh in Group A of the Caf competition.