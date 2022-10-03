Fede's back! Chiesa makes return to Juventus training as he continues ACL injury recovery

Federico Chiesa has returned to Juventus training after an ACL injury that has kept him sidelined for the past nine months.

WHAT HAPPENED? After a tough start to the season, Juventus fans will be delighted to hear that Chiesa has returned to training. Juventus' official website said: "Federico Chiesa began a partial and gradual return to the group today." While it is only a partial and gradual return, it is certainly good news for fans of the Italian giants.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On January 9 in a game against Roma in the Serie A, Chiesa injured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), ruling him out for the remainder of the season and the start of this campaign.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chiesa was enjoying a purple patch in his career when the injury struck, after winning the European Championship with Italy and drawing a lot of attention from elite clubs throughout Europe.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIESA? With this being Cheisa's first training session back from such a serious injury it is likely he will have to wait a little while before playing again for Juventus. Fans of the Old Lady will be hoping it isn't too long after a difficult start to the season, and that when he is back, Chiesa can make a big impact.