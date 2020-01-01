Chiellini attacks on Balotelli and Melo leave Tardelli 'truly disappointed'

The Juventus captain's criticism of two fellow players has not gone down well with the 1982 World Cup winner

Marco Tardelli has expressed his disappointment over Giorgio Chiellini's "harsh" comments about Mario Balotelli and Felipe Melo.

Chiellini, who is releasing a new book, accused Mario Balotelli of being "a negative person" who "deserved a slap" for his conduct when part of 's squad at the 2013 Confederations Cup.

The defender was even more brutal when it came to his ex-club team-mate Felipe Melo, calling him "the worst of the worst" and revealing he told the team's management the midfielder was "a rotten apple".

Both players promptly hit back at Chiellini, who also expressed his hatred for rivals . Balotelli insisted he had never disrespected the Italy shirt and slammed the Juve man for not telling him to his face, while Melo branded the veteran "unprofessional".

Tardelli spent 10 seasons with Juve and then two with Inter to conclude his career, while he won the World Cup with Italy in 1982.

He reacted to Chiellini's words on Twitter, posting: "I am truly disappointed by the statements by Giorgio Chiellini, captain of the national team, Juventus and a leading man on the AIC [Italian Footballers' Association] board.

"Harsh words towards team-mates - colleagues who should consider him a point of reference. The hatred declared towards another club creates hatred. Respect for the opponent even in the toughest fight, that is what I learned from captains like Dino Zoff and Gaetano Scirea."

Former Italy forwards Antonio Cassano and Luca Toni, however, have backed Chiellini over his attacks on Balotelli and Melo.

Cassano – who played with Chiellini and Balotelli for Italy – says he doesn’t know what the defender was talking about, but that he feels he “must have had his good reasons”.

Former and Juventus forward Toni also had his say on the spat in an Instagram Live chat with ex-Italy international Christian Vieri.

“Books are peculiar,” Toni told Vieri. “When you write one, you also have to find things that make headlines. I think they both were right, but they were wrong to behave like they did.

“Of course, if it’s something he never said to his face then it’s not nice, but certainly Balotelli will have done something."