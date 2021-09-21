Transfer news: Latest rumours from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns & all PSL teams

Goal takes a look at the latest transfer stories from the Premier Soccer League during the South African summer window

Truter: Swallows coach’s future reportedly hangs in the balance

Swallows FC have reportedly held crisis talks with Brandon Truter as the coach’s future hangs in the balance.

This comes after the Beautiful Birds succumbed to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at home against SuperSport United in a PSL encounter at the weekend.

Find out more about Truter's situation here.

Johnson: Why reported Pirates target is coming home

Al Ahly assistant coach Cavin Johnson is reportedly set to resign and come back to South Africa.

It was previously reported that Johnson had three offers in the PSL including one from Orlando Pirates and that is the reason he decided to quit Al-Ahly, where he works under Pitso Mosimane.

Full story available here.

Krol: Royal AM may reportedly lose out on former Pirates coach

Former Orlando Pirates head coach Ruud Krol could reportedly take up other offers if Royal AM don't make up their mind soon.

It is believed that the experienced Dutch tactician has other offers in the PSL since it was made public that he is available and willing to come back.

Check out the full report here .

Manyisa: Ex-Pirates captain reportedly completes move to new club

National First Divison club Platinum City Rovers have reportedly completed the signing of midfielder Oupa Manyisa.

The former Orlando Pirates captain and midfielder is believed to have signed a two-year deal after leaving Chippa United at the end of last season.

Find out more about Manyisa's rumored transfer here .

Tshabalala: Ex-Chiefs star reportedly continues search for new club

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Siphiwe Tshabalala has reportedly not retired yet and could make a comeback to football very soon.

The 36-year-old was released by AmaZulu FC at the end of last season as he didn’t fit in with coach Benni McCarthy’s plans.

The full story is available here .

Mobbie & Perusnath: Sekhukhune sign duo

A week after the Premier Soccer League transfer window closed, Sekhukhune United have signed Bafana Bafana defender Nyiko Mobbie and Seth Perusnath.

Mobbie arrives at the PSL newboys from Mamelodi Sundowns while midfielder Perusnath joins the club after his Golden Arrows contract expired at the end of June.

Read more about the transfer here .

Shonga: Former Pirates striker struggling to find new PSL club

Former Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga is reportedly struggling to find a new PSL club after being released by Cape Town City at the end of last season.

Shonga had unsuccessful trials at AmaZulu FC last month and he is said to be on trial at National First Division club Pretoria Callies.

Read more here .

Johnson: Al Ahly assistant coach breaks silence amid Pirates links

Al Ahly assistant coach Cavin Johnson has addressed rumours linking him with Orlando Pirates.

Pirates are said to have earmarked South African tactician as a possible replacement for Josef Zinnbauer who resigned last month.

Find out more about the Johnson rumours here .

Abegunrin: Nigerian hitman reportedly on trial at AmaZulu

AmaZulu FC head coach Benni McCarthy is reportedly hoping to end the club’s frustrating goal drought during the Fifa international break.

The former Orlando Pirates striker is said to have welcomed Nigerian striker Lukman Abegunrin for assessment.

Find out more about Abegunrin here .

Parusnath: Reported Chiefs target pens deal with Sekhukhune?

Reported Kaizer Chiefs target Seth Parusnath is said to have penned a two-year contract with Sekhukhune United.

The attacking midfielder, who was released by Lamontville Golden Arrows at the end of last season, is said to have signed on the dotted line after the transfer window closed on Tuesday because he is a free agent.

Read more here .

Nascimento: Brazilian defender reportedly eyes Sundowns exit

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Ricardo Nascimento reportedly wants to leave the Tshwane giants and he is said to be home sick.

The towering central defender is believed to be considering a return back to his native country, Brazil, where he will be closer to his family.

Find out more about Nascimento's future here .

Cele: SA U23 star reported keen to join Kaizer Chiefs

SA under-23 international Thabo Cele, who is currently a free agent, is believed to be keen on moving to Kaizer Chiefs.

The 24-year-old midfielder had been training with a Polish first division team Radom Radomiak last week, but a move reportedly didn’t materialise.

The full story is available here .

Kekana: Swallows confirm interest in Sundowns captain

Swallows FC have confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana was indeed a top priority target for their coach Brandon Truter.

However, the delay in veteran central midfielder making up his mind meant Swallows had to move on.

Check out the full story here .

Chiefs release three more players

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the departure of three players, Ayanda Rorwana, Sizwe Twala, and Itumeleng Shopane on PSL's transfer deadline day.

The trio spent the first round of the 2020/21 season out on loan at Swallows FC where they struggled for game time before being recalled by Chiefs midway through the term.

Find out more about the trio here .

Swallows sign Margeman on loan from Sundowns

Swallows FC have bolstered their 2021/22 squad by signing Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Grant Margeman on loan.

The former Cape Town Spurs star becomes the13th player to be signed by Swallows during this pre-season and the fourth from Masandawana.

Read more here.

Kaizer Chiefs part ways withSteenbok

Article continues below

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the departure of Walter Steenbok, who had been in charge of the scouting department at the club.

The local tactician, who has been linked with Safa's technical director position , has been accepted to do his PhD in Sports Science by the University of Johannesburg according to the club.

Read more here .