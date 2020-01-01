Chicago Red Stars acquire USWNT winger Pugh from Sky Blue FC

The 22-year-old spent less than one year with the New Jersey-based club and will now look to find a run of form and fitness in the Midwest

The Chicago Red Stars have acquired U.S. national team forward/winger Mallory Pugh and midfielder Sarah Killion Woldmoe in a trade from Sky Blue FC.

In exchange, Sky Blue will receive the fourth and eighth overall selections in the 2021 NWSL Draft, a conditional first round pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft and an international slot for 2021 and 2022.

For Pugh, it is her second trade within the space of a year after joining Sky Blue from the Washington Spirit in January. Due to injury and a reduced schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic, the World Cup winner made just one appearance for Sky Blue.

More teams

In Chicago, Pugh will be reunited with fellow 2019 World Cup champions Julie Ertz, Alyssa Naeher, Morgan Gautrat, and Tierna Davidson.

“I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to play for the Chicago Red Stars,” Pugh said in a club release. “The team has so many great players, including some of my USWNT teammates, and I can’t wait to join them and work hard to help the club bring home a championship.

"A huge thanks to the ownership and coach Rory Dames for making this happen. I’ll see you all in the Windy City soon.”

At 22, Pugh has already amassed 63 caps with the USWNT, tallying 18 goals.

She has, however, seen her stock fall of late as she was left off the USWNT Olympic qualifying roster earlier this year. After axing Pugh from his roster, USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski said he was looking for more consistency from the attacker.

"I want to be clear that she's a very talented player, she performed well and she has a big future in front of her so I'm pretty sure if she keeps on developing, going forward she will be on this roster," Andonovski said.

Article continues below

"For Mal, consistency is crucial for being on this roster. She needs to be more consistent in the day to day, which is extremely hard."

Woldmoe, meanwhile, spent six years with Sky Blue after she was selected second overall in the 2015 NWSL Draft. She has made 116 NWSL appearances and has 11 goals and nine assists in her career.