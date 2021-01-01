Chiamaka Nnadozie: Nigeria goalkeeper signs two-year contract extension at Paris FC

The 20-year-old will remain at Stade Robert Robin until the summer of 2023 after agreeing to a contract extension on Thursday

French D1 Arkema side Paris FC have handed Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie a two-year extension.

Nnadozie joined Paris in January 2020 from Nigerian side Rivers Angels, and was signed for 18 months following her impressive outing at the Women's World Cup in France in summer 2019.

Despite being signed in January, she only made her French D1 Arkema debut for the Parisian on October 10, marking her maiden appearance with a clean sheet in a 5-0 triumph over Issy.

Since adapting to life in Paris, she has continued to impress in between the sticks for Sandrine Soubeyrand's side, featuring in nine matches in the current campaign, keeping clean sheets thrice.

With six months left in her contract, the French outfit has moved to reward the Nigeria international's incredible form with a contract extension, keeping her at Stade Robert Robin until June 2023.

Speaking on her new deal with Soubeyrand's side, she told the club: "I was very happy when Paris FC offered me a new contract.

It really is the perfect place to continue learning and developing. It's always an honour to wear the Paris FC jersey and defend it when the coach calls on me. I look forward to continuing to improve."

Before her move to France, Nnadozie starred for Rivers Angels, inspiring them to three domestic titles during her three-year stint, including the 2018-19 Nigeria Women's Premier League diadem.

She starred for Nigeria as they won the maiden Wafu Women's Cup and the first African Games gold in 12 years in Morocco to earn a nomination for the 2019 African Women's Player of the Year.

She also made history in France as the youngest to keep a clean sheet as her side reached the last 16 for the first time in 20 years.

After a 3-2 win at third-placed Bordeaux saw Paris climb up to the fourth position in the French log with 25 points from 16 games, they visit Issy for their next league outing on March 21.