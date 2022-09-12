Chelsea's Ziyech in Morocco squad months after announcing retirement over Halihodzic row

The Blues attacker had previously stated he will not be part of the national team following disagreements with the previous coach

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has been named in the Morocco provisional squad for the upcoming friendly matches against Chile and Paraguay.

The 29-year-old winger had fallen out with the former coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who excluded him from the Atlas Lions squad that played in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The ex-Ajax attacker then announced his retirement from international matches in February 2022.

Halilhodzic was eventually fired in August with the Moroccan football federation citing "divergent visions" as the main reason for their decision ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Walid Regragui replaced him and he has now included the Chelsea player in the team to play the two international friendly matches in Spain, on September 23, and 27, respectively.

The North African side are preparing for the World Cup to be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. Morocco are pooled with Croatia, Belgium and Canada.

Seville goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, PSG defender Achraf Hakimi, his Besiktas counterpart Roman Saiss, Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui, and Seville's Youssef En-Nesyri are the other leading names also included.

Morocco provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla FC), Mounir El Kajoui (Al Wahda), Anas Zniti (Raja Casablanca), Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad Casablanca)

Defenders: Achraf Dari (Stade Brestois), Samy Mmaee (Ferencvaros), Jawad Yamiq (Real Valladolid), Roman Saiss (Besiktas), Badr Benoun (Qatar SC), Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Hamza El Moussaoui (RS Berkane), Yahya Attiat Allah (Wydad Casablanca)

Midfielders: Younes Belhanda (Adana Demirspor), Soufian Amrabat (Fiorentina), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Casablanca), Abdelhamid Sadiri (UC Sampdoria), Illias Chair (Queens Park Rangers), Amine Harit (Olympique Marseille), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege) Azzedine Ounahi (Angers)

Forwards: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea), Munir El Haddadi (Getafe), Soufiane Rahimi (Al-Ain), Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Osasuna), Zakaria Abukhlal (Toulouse), Soufiane Boufal (Angers), Ayoub El Kaabi (Hatayspor), Ryan Mmaee (Ferencvaros), Youssef En-Nesyri (Seville), Walid Cheddira (Bari).