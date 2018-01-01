Chelsea youngsters McEachran & Cumming travel with squad for Vidi clash

The two youngsters have travelled with their club in the Europa League outing, with the Blues having already sealed qualification

George McEachran and Jamie Cumming are among the youngsters who are travelling to Hungary for Chelsea's Europa League match against MOL Vidi, Goal understands.

Manager Maurizio Sarri is unlikely to name the duo on the bench for the encounter in Budapest, except for goalkeeper Jamie Cumming perhaps, despite there being nothing to play for yet in the group.

Sarri is set to ring the changes for the Blues' final Europa League group-stage match with one eye on the Premier League clash with Brighton at the weekend.

Eden Hazard, Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante and Kepa Arrizabalaga have been rested, while Gary Cahill and Victor Moses haven't travelled.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ethan Ampadu could both start the game, with Sarri mindful of a hectic festive fixture list and the need to rotate.

Hudson-Odoi scored and laid on an assist as the Blues beat PAOK Salonika 4-0 in their last outing in the competition, while Ampadu played 27 minutes as a substitute in that game.

Chelsea will be without the injured Mateo Kovacic after he was substituted in the second half of the Blues' 2-0 win over Manchester City, which ended the Premier League champions’ unbeaten run. It is understood that he sustained a thigh muscle strain.

The striker was dropped from the squad for the victory over City, with Eden Hazard playing in a false nine role and Olivier Giroud named as a substitute.

He has scored twice in three games in the Europa League, netting against both Vidi and PAOK, and has netted a total of seven strikes in 20 appearances across all competitions.

Chelsea fly to Hungary on Wednesday, having already secured top spot in Group L. The Blues have won five games out of five, and have scored 10 goals, conceding just one.

Danny Drinkwater and Lucas Piazon both trained with the first-team ahead of the Europa League game, but neither are eligible to play in the game having not been registered for the competition.

Chelsea face Vidi, Brighton, Bournemouth, Leicester, Watford and Crystal Palace before the turn of the year, prior to games against Southampton, Newcastle, Arsenal and Bournemouth in January.

They will also face Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup on January 5. The full squad list is below:

Willy Caballero, Marcin Bulka, Jamie Cumming, Davide Zappacosta, Ethan Ampadu, Andreas Christensen, David Luiz, Emerson, Marcos Alonso, Cesc Fabregas, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Willian, Pedro, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Alvaro Morata, Olivier Giroud