Chelsea won’t let Batshuayi & Giroud ‘walk out the door’ but transfer business is possible

Blues assistant manager Jody Morris admits there could be movement during the January window, but says exits will not happen if there is no cover

will not allow the likes of Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud to “walk out the door”, says assistant manager Jody Morris, with exits dependent on incomings at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are free to spend again after seeing a two-window transfer embargo lifted.

Frank Lampard is expected to bolster his ranks having seen his hands tied since taking the managerial reins during the summer of 2019.

He has fared admirably with those currently at his disposal, with the faith shown in youth being richly rewarded.

The emergence of promising academy graduates has left a number of more senior stars stuck on the sidelines, particularly up front where Tammy Abraham has become very much the main man.

World Cup winner Giroud and international Batshuayi are among those to have been left struggling for minutes.

Exit talk has built around both as a result, but Morris says that is no guarantee that they will be offloaded in January.

He said of Giroud, who has been linked with and : “He still plays for Chelsea.

“We can’t just let players walk out the door if we’re going to be short somewhere.

“We need to look at individuals but he’s been a class act and a top professional. I don’t envisage there being any problems in that regard.

“Everyone is valuable. We’ve viewed every single player as a valuable asset. You never know what can happen with injuries or form.”

Amid the talk of possible attacking departures in west London, it has been suggested that Chelsea have their eye on Lyon star Moussa Dembele and prolific RB Leipzig frontman Timo Werner.

Quizzed on whether he expects arrivals, Morris said: “There's a couple of areas you'd be looking at but it will all depend on what the momvements are from within the club as well.

“I'm not as privy to those conversations as the manager is but I'm sure there's a little bit of work going on behind the scenes.

“Any movements or anybody brought in or going out the door will need to be for the benefit of the club and improve the squad.

“There isn't any point in bringing anybody in that isn't going to improve us and I know that the manager and powers that be are looking at those.”

Of more immediate concern to Chelsea than transfer deals is an third round clash with .

That contest will see the Blues get another chance to establish momentum on home soil, with Frank Lampard’s side having come unstuck in three of their last five games at Stamford Bridge.

“I don’t think it’s a physical or technical thing,” Morris said of the club's disappointing home form.

“The mental side of it, the levels are not as they should be. It will be certainly addressed by the game on Sunday either by video or an open chat.

Article continues below

“It’s something the manager has been looking at. When you’re a big club at home, you’re expected to perform better.

“The players need to give the fans something to shout about. There is also the other side of it where fans need a bit of help here.

“There have clearly been moments in games where everyone has been frustrated. That’s not just the players on the pitch. The more we can help each other, the quicker we can get out of this small dip.”