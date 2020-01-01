Chelsea Women donate £100,000 WSL prize money to charity

After receiving a prize fund for winning the shortened Women's Super League this season, the Blues have donated that money to Refuge

have donated the winnings from their Women's triumph to the charity Refuge.

The WSL was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic and on Friday Chelsea were confirmed as champions on a points-per-game basis.

The team received a £100,000 prize fund, all of which has been given to a charity that provides support services to people suffering from domestic abuse.

Manager Emma Hayes expressed her pride at the gesture, which was supported by Chelsea football club.

Just when I thought I couldn’t be more proud to represent this club. What an amazing initiative https://t.co/bOHWqnoju7 — Magdalena Eriksson (@MagdaEricsson) June 10, 2020

"It's a charity that's close to the hearts and minds of the Women's team, and is very important to our owner Mr [Roman] Abramovich and everyone at the club," Hayes told Chelsea's official website. "It makes me proud our club is supporting those less fortunate in times of need.

"Up until now our involvement was about supporting the campaign publicly with a call to action but we all wanted to do more than that and if donating our prize money can ease some of the concerns and worries people have then it's the least we can do.

"It's an important message. It's a campaign that's really dear to us and the best way we can demonstrate our support further is by committing our prize money towards it and helping those in need."

Refuge are the United Kingdom’s largest single provider of domestic abuse services, providing specialist and confidential support to women experiencing violence at home. Reports have indicated an increase in such incidents during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sandra Horley, chief executive of Refuge, said: "We are incredibly grateful to Chelsea Women. Refuge has seen a huge increase in demand to its services during Covid-19 which has shone a light on the thousands of women who need our support across the country right now.

"We are incredibly grateful to Chelsea Women for not only shining a light on domestic abuse, but also supporting us with a significant financial commitment - this is an incredible gesture. Every penny we raise helps Refuge to provide lifesaving and life-changing specialist services.

"The Covid-19 crisis has placed a huge financial strain on domestic abuse services and the generous support of Chelsea Women will help Refuge to ensure that no woman or child is turned away from safety."