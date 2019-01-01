Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi returns to England squad after injury absence

The teenage star has fought his way back into the international fold after a long injury lay off and could now add to his two caps for the Three Lions

Gareth Southgate has included teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi in his latest squad for upcoming qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo.

The 19-year-old returned from a serious Achilles injury at the end of September, which had kept him out of action since September.

The talented winger has since featured in 10 matches across all competitions for Chelsea, scoring once, while helping the team climb to fourth in the table.

Hudson-Odoi has been rewarded for his performances with a call up to England's squad, with the international break set to take effect next week.

