Chelsea-bound Werner admits to ‘several offers’ after links to Liverpool, Man Utd & Inter

The Germany international striker is leaving RB Leipzig for Stamford Bridge but concedes that he could have ended up heading elsewhere

Timo Werner admits to having had “several offers” on the table before opting to make a move to , with the international having sparked talk of interest from the likes of , and .

Having become one of the most sought-after talents in European football, the prolific frontman swung open an exit door at .

A clamour to secure his signature was set into motion, with many aware of the benefits that the proven 24-year-old could add to their ranks.

More teams

Liverpool appeared to be leading the chase at one stage, but an alternative destination has been found.

Chelsea have triggered the £54 million ($66m) release clause in Werner’s contract and will shortly welcome him onto their books, as the promising forward will not be sticking around at Leipzig to complete their Champions League campaign.

Werner is delighted with his decision, having been talked into a move to west London by Frank Lampard, with a number of other enticing bids having been shunned in order to link up with the Blues.

"I agreed a few weeks ago," Werner told Sportbuzzer of a long-running saga.

"The whole thing was quite unproblematic because I had a lot of time to think about it before the corona [virus] period.

"It's no secret that there were several offers."

Quizzed on whether he could have ended up at United, Liverpool or Inter, Werner added: "It could have been.

"There were some top clubs that fought for me. The entire Chelsea-London package was the best for me, my game and my career.

Article continues below

"The game is played more often in than in Germany, so there is not much time left for training. But it's true, I still have to prove myself and go full throttle."

Having missed out on Werner, or opted against following up their initial interest, United and Liverpool are turning their attention elsewhere.

Both have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and defender Kalidou Koulibaly, although it remains to be seen whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp will be given the funds required to land their top targets.