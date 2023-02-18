Chelsea vs Southampton: Lineups and LIVE updates

Chelsea will be desperate to grab the full three points when they take on Southampton

With the season gathering steam as it enters into its final few month, Graham Potter has a Herculean challenge in front of him as he hopes to revive the ship at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, simply put, have been below par. That they languish in 10th place in the Premier League is evidence of how poor they have been.

However, they have added reinforcements, and in numbers, in the January transfer window, as the arrivals of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, João Félix (on loan) and Benoît Badiashile are likely to help the team turn around its fortunes during the remainder of the season.

Inefficiency in front of goal has been the Blues' primary Achilles heel - they have scored just four goals in nine games since the turn of the year. The last time they scored more than one goal was against Bournemouth on 27th December. And you'll have to go back as far as October to know the last time they scored at least three goals.

However, Potter's men would fancy winning this one after sharing the spoils in their last three successive PL games as Southampton have been the worst team in the division this season. They are last in the table, four points below safety.

They recently sacked Nathan Jones, who had lost nine out of his 14 games in charge. While their search for a new manager continues, they have appointed Ruben Selles to take on the interim role.

Chelsea vs Southampton confirmed lineups

Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Badiashile, Chilwell; Enzo, Kovačić; Madueke, Félix, Mount; David Datro Fofana

Southampton XI (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Perraud; Lavia, Ward-Prowse; Elyounoussi, Armstrong, Sulemana; Onuachu

Chelsea's upcoming fixtures

Chelsea will face a mighty away test at Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday on 26th February, followed by a home game against Leeds United on 4th March. They will welcome Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, hoping to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.