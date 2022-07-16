Chelsea vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch
The Chelsea squad that opens the 2022-23 campaign will look markedly different to the one that ended last season, with fresh faces being welcomed into Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel has the task of slotting new signings into a settled system, with that process set to be aided by pre-season outings.
The first of those will see the Blues face Mexican side Club America at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with GOAL on hand to bring you all of the information you need to know about catching Premier League and Liga MX heavyweights in action.
Chelsea vs Club America date & kick-off time
Game:
Chelsea vs Club America
Date:
July 16, 2022
Kick-off:
3am BST / 10pm ET
How to watch Chelsea vs Club America on TV and live stream online
The pre-season contest will not be broadcast on television, but it is available to stream on the 5th Stand app and through Chelseafc.com.
TV channel
Online stream
N/A
5th Stand app / Chelseafc.com
Chelsea squad and team news
Raheem Sterling, fresh from his £47.5 million ($57m) transfer from Manchester City, should be handed a Blues debut by Tuchel, although that introduction may be made from off the bench.
Chelsea are still working on getting defensive reinforcements through the door, but Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi are available after overcoming their respective injury struggles from last season.
Kai Havertz, Edouard Mendy, Jorginho, Reece James and Thiago Silva are all involved in the travelling party, as are returning loan stars Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour, while Armando Broja has joined up with the squad late after seeing no progress made in transfer talks.
N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are among those to miss out due to their Covid-19 vaccination status.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy, Teddy Sharman-Lowe
Defenders
Marcos Alonso, Ethan Ampadu, Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Kenedy, Emerson Palmieri, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva
Midfielders
Ross Barkley, Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Harvey Vale, Tino Anjorin
Forwards
Michy Batshuayi, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Armando Broja, Raheem Sterling
Club America squad and team news
Fernando Ortiz saw his side claim a 1-0 victory over Toluca on Wednesday, but changes are expected to a winning team.
Jurgen Damm, Bruno Valdez and Francisco Garcia are pushing for starting berths, while Roman Martinez could replace Henry Martin as the focal point of an attacking unit.
Substitutions aplenty are expected from the Mexican outfit throughout a friendly outing, with a number of youngsters set to see senior game time.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Guillermo Ochoa, Oscar Jimenez, Fernando Tapia
Defenders
Luis Fuentes, Jorge Sanchez, Sebastian Caceres, Nestor Araujo, Bruno Valdez, Miguel Layun, Jorge Mere, Emilio Lara
Midfielders
Pedro Aquino, Jonathan dos Santos, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes, Richard Sanchez, Salvador Reyes, Santiago Neveda, Iker Moreno, Karel Campos, Alonso Escoboza
Forwards
Roger Martinez, Jonathan Rodriguez, Alejandro Zendejas, Henry Martin, Federico Vinas, Jurgen Damm, Roman Martinez, Francisco Garcia