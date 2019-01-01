Chelsea vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The London outfit must continue to put points on the board if they are to ensure their place at European football's top table next term

will attempt to keep their hopes of securing a top-four finish alive when they host at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Maurizio Sarri's side suffered a blow in their hunt for qualification last week when they lost to so they will be eager to bounce back to keep the pressure on and .

The Blues put the loss against the Reds behind them by booking their place in the semi-finals, overcoming Slavia Prague, but they will have to do the business in the league as well.

However, it will not be easy. Their visitors, Burnley, are on a three-game winning streak and another positive result could well be enough to secure their divisional integrity.

Game Chelsea vs Burnley Date Monday, April 22 Time 8pm BST / 3pm ET Stream (US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fuboTV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will available to watch live on TV on Sky One, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. It can be streamed live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky One / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero, Green Defenders Alonso, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Emerson Midfielders Ampadu, Kante, Barkley, Jorginho, Drinkwater, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, McEachran, Hazard, Willian, Pedro, Hudson-Odoi Forwards Higuain, Giroud

Chelsea are set to be without the services of Antonio Rudiger, who has been laid low with a knee injury, meaning that Andreas Christensen will continue in the heart of defence.

Marcos Alonso and Ethan Ampadu remain doubts, while Eden Hazard was a concern last week, but should be available to play.

Possible Chelsea starting XI: Kepa; Emerson, Christensen, Luiz, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Kante, Loftus-Cheek; Willian, Hudson-Odoi, Hazard.

Position Burnley squad Goalkeepers Heaton, Hart, Lindegaard, Pope Defenders Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Gibson, Ward, Bardsley, Long Midfielders Cork, Gudmundsson, Brady, Hendrick, Westwood, Benson Forwards Barnes, Wood, Vydra, McNeil

Phil Bardsley could return to action after suffering a head injury, but the visitors will be without Peter Crouch, Steven Defour and Aaron Lennon.

Possible Burnley starting XI: Heaton; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Cork, Westwood, Hendrick, McNeil; Barnes, Wood.

Betting & Match Odds

Chelsea are heavy favourites to come out on top in the game at 1/4 with bet365. Burnley's chances of winning are slim at 14/1 and a draw is available at 21/4

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Chelsea come into their game against Burnley on a high having taken a step closer to Europa League glory, but the Blues know all too well that they cannot take their eye off the prize in the Premier League.

"Winning the Europa League is one target for the club, and for us, and it is what we are going to try to do," said N'Golo Kante after their victory over Slavia Prague.

Article continues below

"We are three games away from winning that title, but we must first go for fourth place."

With losing - and heavily - against on Sunday, it relieves some pressure on Sarri's side in the race for a European finish, but their main goal is to return to the Champions League and to do that, with just four games left, they simply cannot afford to drop any more points.

Burnley are in top form at the moment, having put together three successive victories, and should prove a difficult opponent, but Chelsea will take confidence from the fact that they made light work of them in the reverse fixture, winning 4-0 at Turf Moor in October.