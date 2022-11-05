Chelsea vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Chelsea vs Arsenal on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal will fight for three points and bragging rights when they clash in the Premier League on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Both teams head into this fixture on the back of European victories in midweek.

Although Graham Potter was humbled by his former employers Brighton in a 4-1 defeat last weekend, his troops got back to winning ways against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. Chelsea's defence has been a major concern as they have already shipped 15 goals in 12 matches, and against a free-scoring Arsenal they will once again be tested to the hilt.

Arsenal have had a near-perfect start as they sit atop the table with 31 points from 12 matches and come into the game off the back of a 1-0 Europa League win over Zurich to clinch top spot in their group. The Gunners were emphatic 4-2 winners at Stamford Bridge last season.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Chelsea vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Game: Chelsea vs Arsenal Date: November 6, 2022 Kick-off: 12:00pm GMT / 8:00am ET / 5:30pm IST Venue: Stamford Bridge Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

It can also be watched on Peacock, NBC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, and USA Network.

BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with live streaming on BTSport.com & BTSport App.

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network, NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. fuboTV, Peacock. UK BT Sport 1 & Ultimate BT Sport App & BTSport.com India Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD Disney+Hotstar

Chelsea squad & team news

Chelsea will be without the services of N'Golo Kante, Reece James, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana. They will also miss Kepa Arrizabalaga with a foot problem, so Edouard Mendy will stand between the sticks.

However, Mateo Kovacic should be fit to slot in in the centre of the park and is likely to take the place of Denis Zakaria.

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Cucurella; Mount; Aubameyang, Sterling

Position Players Goalkeepers Bettinelli, Mendy Defenders Silva, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Cucurella Midfielders Jorginho, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Mount, Zakaria Forwards Pulisic, Sterling, Ziyech, Havertz, Broja, Aubameyang

Arsenal squad and team news

Takehiro Tomiyasu had to be substituted against Zurich after just 15 minutes and he is going to miss this fixture.

Matt Turner and Emile Smith Rowe are still on the road to recovery and will not be a part of the squad. However, Oleksandr Zinchenko made it to the bench against Zurich and might be given a start against Chelsea. But it will be difficult to bench Kieran Tierney, who produced a man-of-the-match performance in the Europa League.

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus