Chelsea vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Chelsea vs AC Milan on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Chelsea will be hoping to get their first win of the 2022-23 Champions League when they take on AC Milan in their third Group E match on Wednesday. The Blues were stunned by Dinamo Zagreb in their group opener before being held by RB Salzburg in their second fixture.

The toiling hosts are up against group leaders Milan, who have registered one win and a draw from their first two group games. Chelsea have begun life under new boss Graham Potter with a draw and a win and will want to make sure they win their third group game to ensure they don't lose more ground in the fight to qualify for the knockout stages.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Chelsea vs AC Milan date & kick-off time

Game: Chelsea vs AC Milan Date: October 5, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 6) Venue: Stamford Bridge

How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), Chelsea vs AC Milan is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate are showing the game between Chelsea and AC Milan in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Chelsea squad & team news

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has confirmed that Edouard Mendy has begun training with the squad and is nearing a return. Kepa Arrizabalaga has been the replacement in the starting lineup in Mendy's injury absence.

N'Golo Kante has also resumed training but the French midfielder will need some more time to recover from his issue. Marc Cucurella is also back in on the grass after illness, and Jorginho and Kai Havertz, who picked up minor knocks in the win over Crystal Palace, are likely to be available for selection.

Position Players Goalkeepers Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy Defenders Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Emerson, Cucurella Midfielders Jorginho, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Mount, Chukwuemeka, Zakaria Forwards Pulisic, Sterling, Ziyech, Havertz, Broja, Aubameyang

AC Milan squad and team news

Stefano Pioli has an injury crisis on his hands at Milan, with Theo Hernandez, Mike Maignan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Divock Origi, Junior Messias and Alessandro Florenzi all on the treatment table.

Simon Kjaer, Alexis Saelemaekers and Davide Calabria, who all came off injured in their win over Empoli, are also doubtful for the big game against Chelsea.