Chelsea takeover latest: Lewis Hamilton & Serena Williams join Sir Martin Broughton's consortium

Seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and tennis superstar Serena Williams, with 23 Grand Slam titles to her name, are preparing to join a consortium that is bidding to complete a takeover of Chelsea.

The group, which is headed by former Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton, boasts a number of wealthy investors from the business and sporting sectors and is hoping to seize control at Stamford Bridge as Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich – who has seen his assets frozen by the UK government - prepares to sell up.

A long-running battle to take ownership of Premier League heavyweights is edging towards a conclusion, with only three parties left in the running after a list of preferred bidders was drawn up and final offers were tabled.

Why are Lewis Hamilton & Serena Williams involved in a takeover bid at Chelsea?

Both Hamilton and Williams have become established investors after dominating in their chosen professions and building substantial personal fortunes.

Williams’ Serena Ventures, a venture capital fund, has recently announced an investment in Opensponsorship, a British-based sports technology star-up, while Hamilton is associated with a number of early-stage companies.

It is understood that both have been in talks with Broughton for several weeks regarding potential involvement in a bid for Chelsea.

Racing icon Hamilton is known to be a big football supporter, with ties boasted to many prominent figures in the sport – including Paris Saint-German forward Neymar – but he has been an Arsenal fan since he was a child and could now become a direct rival of the Gunners.

Both he and Williams are eager to get involved with a takeover bid at Chelsea as they boast vast experience of building and maintaining global sporting brands.

Who else is involved in Sir Martin Broughton’s consortium?

Hamilton and Williams and not the only sporting greats to form part of Broughton’s consortium, with former Olympic champion Lord Sebastian Coe also one of the backers.

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a holding company headed by American private equity billionaires Josh Harris and Dave Blitzer, are also involved – but they will need to part with a minor shareholding in Crystal Palace before any deal can be completed.

Canada’s Rogers family, with strong ties to the telecommunications industry, John Arnold – who chaired the Houston 2026 World Cup bid committee - and Taiwan’s Tsai family will also be investing if Broughton’s consortium prove successful.

Alejandro Santo Domingo, who is an heir to the world’s biggest brewing fortune and is already invested in a number of North American sport franchises, is also likely to be involved.

The other bidders looking to complete a takeover at Chelsea are consortiums headed by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and Boston Celtics stakeholder Steve Pagliuca.

