Chelsea are keeping on faith with Graham Potter even after a series of disappointing results - despite the availability of Julian Nagelsmann.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues are planning to stick with Potter even after their 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League, according to the Daily Mail. Chelsea have managed to win just three of their last 10 Premier League outings and are currently 11th with 38 points from 28 games.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the Champions League still to play for - they face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals this month - and with only 10 matches to go in the league, the Blues are reluctant to part ways with Potter despite Nagelsmann's availability after his recent sacking from Bayern Munich.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Nagelsmann heads up Tottenham's managerial shortlist after they parted ways with Antonio Conte during the March international break, though the north London club are yet to get in touch with the German manager.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After the disappointment against Aston Villa, Potter's men will next face Liverpool on April 4 in the Premier League.