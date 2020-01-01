Chelsea star Pulisic becomes youngest FA Cup final goalscorer since Ronaldo with opener against Arsenal

The 21-year-old USMNT attacker put his side ahead after just five minutes at Wembley to set a new first for his nation

Christian Pulisic made history on Saturday with his early final goal to put ahead against , while also becoming the youngest man to score in the fixture since Cristiano Ronaldo 16 years ago.

Pulisic, 21, featured from the start at Wembley as the Blues looked to regain the FA Cup they lifted in the 2017-18 season.

And he gave his side the perfect start, converting from close range past Emiliano Martinez after just five minutes with the Gunners defence caught flat-footed.

More teams

The former prodigy is only the third United States international to have appeared in English football's historic showpiece clash, after 's John Harkes in 1993 and Tim Howard, who represented both (2004) and (2007) in the clash.

Neither of those stars had managed to score in a final, marking Pulisic out as the first to do so among his compatriots.

Pulisic's strike was also Chelsea's fastest in an FA Cup final since Roberto Di Matteo hit the net with less than a minute on the clock against back in 1997.

Article continues below

At just 21 years and 318 days, meanwhile, he is the youngest man to score in the fixture since Cristiano Ronaldo, who was aged 19 years and 106 days when he opened the scoring for Manchester United against in 2004's edition at the Millennium Stadium.

The US international's feat did not go unnoticed, with several of his colleagues and many observers taking to social media in order to pay tribute to his special talents.