Chelsea set to launch surprise swoop for Cole Palmer as Mauricio Pochettino targets Man City starlet to complete new-look attack

Chelsea are reportedly set to launch a surprise swoop for Manchester City forward Cole Palmer before Friday's transfer deadline.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are considering a bid for Palmer before Friday's deadline as they look to finalise Mauricio Pochettino's squad. The club have already signed 10 players this summer, including Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson for their forward line, but manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to add another attacker.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Palmer is still only 21, and while he has made 41 senior appearances for treble winners City to date, just 13 of them have been starts. He has also only managed to score six goals and is currently behind Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez in the squad pecking order, but it remains unclear if City will be willing to do business. There has already been plenty of outgoings at the Etihad Stadium this summer, with the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Mateo Kovacic, and Aymeric Laporte all leaving.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Chelsea will follow up their interest with a formal bid for Palmer, but the clock is ticking on any potential move.