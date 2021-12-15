Chelsea’s Chalobah to be available for Everton game – Tuchel

Fit-again Trevoh Chalobah will be available for Chelsea in their Premier League encounter against Everton on Thursday, manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed.

The England youth international of Sierra Leonean descent - who has been out of action due to a thigh injury – returned to training on Tuesday alongside France international N’Golo Kante.

During Wednesday’s pre-match conference for the showdown against the Goodison Park side, the German tactician gave an injury update in which he disclosed he expects Chalobah to be able to play in the match at Stamford Bridge.

‘N’Golo [Kante] will be back on the bench tomorrow,” Tuchel told the media per club website.

“He did the last two training sessions. Trevoh also did the last two sessions and will also be back in the squad.”

He also confirmed that only Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell are the only two absentees from the squad, due to coronavirus and a knee injury, respectively.

Chalobah worked his way through Chelsea's academy ranks before graduating to the senior squad in 2018 and has since had to be patient in his pursuit of regular first-team opportunities.

The Sierra Leone prospect had loan spells at Ipswich, Huddersfield Town and Lorient before finally being handed his Premier League debut for the Blues against Crystal Palace in August.

On November 4, he was rewarded with a fresh contract that will see him remain with the reigning European kings until 2026.

Having marked his debut against the Eagles with a goal in the 3-0 victory, he has since made nine more appearances across all competitions in Chelsea's latest campaign.

He also found the net in a 3-1 win over Southampton, a feat which has earned him a regular place in England's U21 set-up.

With Sierra Leone featuring in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Chalobah could be invited to represent the Lone Star.

When asked about his international future with respect to Sierra Leone's latest success he said: “Obviously yes that is my country and I am really pleased, they have done well to qualify but my focus right now is on the club."

Apart from Chalobah, Antonio Rudiger is another Chelsea player of Sierra Leonean descent but he opted to play for his country of birth, Germany.

Tuchel’s men are third in the English top-flight log having accrued 36 points from 16 matches.