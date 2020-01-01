Chelsea reach agreement to sign Havertz from Leverkusen for an initial £72m

Frank Lampard is on the verge of completing the sixth major signing of his reign at Stamford Bridge, with the Germany star set to travel to England

are closing in on a £72 million ($95m) deal for star Kai Havertz after weeks negotiations to pay some of the £90m ($118m) asking price in instalments.

The 21-year-old will cost Chelsea a further £18m ($24m) in team performance-related instalments that will take the club's spending to over £200m ($262m) this summer.

Frank Lampard's latest signing will be a club-record fee surpassing the £71.6m ($95m) paid for Kepa Arrizabalaga in 2018 should add-ons be included.

More teams

The Blues have already agreed on a five-year contract for the attacking midfielder who met up with his team-mates on Monday in for international duty.

Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz has confirmed that he and Kevin Volland, who is expected to join , isn't expected to train with the club again.

“Unfortunately, our squad has not yet been determined,” he said. “I don’t expect Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz to train with us again. It is possible that other players will also change. We definitely need to bring in players.”

Meanwhile, Leverkusen have already lined up their Havertz replacement by agreeing on a £25m ($33m) fee for 's Patrick Schick. They beat competition from who took the forward on loan last season.

The west Londoners will now turn their focus to signing a goalkeeper having made another approach for stopper Eduoard Mendy this weekend.

Technical and performance advisor Petr Cech has admitted such a deal could go through, but has also insisted that the club will stick by under-fire shot-stopper Kepa.

"Additions will be made to the squad, perhaps even in goal, and this is what is being discussed no," said Cech. "But nobody is giving up on Kepa and we all hope he has a great future."

This follows two attacking signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech from Leipzig and at a combined cost £84 million ($105m), with both players playing in the 1-1 friendly draw with .

Article continues below

Chelsea have also added three defenders this week with Ben Chilwell joining from in a £50m ($66m) deal, while Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr signed contracts in west London having left and Nice respectively.

Sarr will go on loan after signing for the Blues on a five-year deal and has already told Chelsea about his preference to play in Germany to continue his development.