Chelsea Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

The Blues qualified for the Champions League - but only just - last season and they will be eager to go a step further in 2020-21

Chelsea kick off the 2020-21 Premier League season with an away trip to Brighton on September 14.

Five days later, Frank Lampard's side's first home fixture of the season sees them welcome reigning champions Liverpool to Stamford Bridge.

Other standout fixtures include a Boxing Day trip to Arsenal, with a home fixture against Manchester City following shortly afterwards on January 2.

    The Liverpool fixture aside, Chelsea may be expecting a relatively gentle start to the season with games against West Brom, Crystal Palace and Southampton completing their first five fixtures, though a trip to Manchester United on October 24 follows immediately after.

    The Blues brought in more firepower in the form of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner over the summer as they seek to mount a challenge for the title in 2020-21, though it will still be a mammoth task.

    Should Chelsea have something on the line at the end of the season, their final fixtures should prove a test. Their last five games will see them take on Fulham, Man City, Arsenal and Leicester before a trip to Aston Villa on the final day.

    Lampard will lock horns with Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds for the first time in the Premier League in a home fixture on December 5.

    Things are set to get under way on Saturday, September 12 with plenty of curveballs bound to go Lampard's way before things conclude next May.

    Check out Chelsea's full Premier League schedule for 2020-21 below.

    Chelsea Premier League 2020-21 fixtures

    Date Time Match
    14/09/2020 20:00 Brighton v Chelsea
    19/09/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool
    26/09/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea
    03/10/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
    17/10/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton
    24/10/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Chelsea
    31/10/2020 15:00 Burnley v Chelsea
    07/11/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Sheffield United
    21/11/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea
    28/11/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
    05/12/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Leeds United
    12/12/2020 15:00 Everton v Chelsea
    15/12/2020 19:45 Wolverhampton v Chelsea
    19/12/2020 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United
    26/12/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea
    28/12/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa
    02/01/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City
    12/01/2021 19:45 Leicester City v Chelsea
    16/01/2021 15:00 Fulham v Chelsea
    27/01/2021 19:45 Chelsea v Wolverhampton
    30/01/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Burnley
    03/02/2021 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
    06/02/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Chelsea
    13/02/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United
    20/02/2021 15:00 Southampton v Chelsea
    27/02/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United
    06/03/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Everton
    13/03/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Chelsea
    20/03/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
    03/04/2021 15:00 Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion
    10/04/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea
    17/04/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton
    24/04/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea
    01/05/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Fulham
    08/05/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea
    12/05/2021 19:45 Chelsea v Arsenal
    15/05/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Leicester City
    23/05/2021 16:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea

