Chelsea players need to stick with Sarri ahead of Man United clash, says Giroud

The Blues forward was a match winner in the Europa League and has told his team-mates to stand by their boss, as he comes under fire

Olivier Giroud is hoping that everyone at Chelsea sticks together as scrutiny is turned on his side following a number of humiliating away performances, which led to doubts growing over Maurizio Sarri's long term future at the club.

A 6-0 defeat to Manchester City was Chelsea's biggest for 28 years, and it followed a run of 46 days without an away goal having also lost 4-0 to Bournemouth.

Chelsea got back to winning ways away from home by beating minnows Malmo 2-1 in Sweden, getting what looks like a vital lead to take to Stamford Bridge in the first knockout round. Giroud was amongst the goals and he says that togetherness is critical to recover confidence that was lost.

"I have always had to deal with pressure throughout my career," Giroud said. "I played big games with my clubs, the national team, in these kinds of moments you need to stick together and think collectively with togetherness and be positive.

"That’s what we have shown on the pitch [against Malmo]. One more time, it was not easy because of the circumstances, but we have shown great team character, I think. Even though the score could have been better, we are pleased with this win.

"We played our game and we succeeded. We pressed well as a team and the score could have been better for us. We are pleased with a win. It is a shame we conceded that goal at the end, but sometimes it is nice to take the positive.

"Be positive. We have all the things in our hands now so let’s finish the job at the Bridge. We have got strong characters in the team. A few players tried to bring the leadership to the team and it is in the facts of what we did on the pitch.”

Giroud went on to claim that he hasn’t seen any hints of the team losing faith in their manager.

"I don’t read too much media and I haven’t heard about that,” he said. “I think and I believe that it is the case that there’s the criticism of the coach, but I haven’t felt anything about them dropping the coach. I don’t have much to say about that. We stick altogether, the staff and the team.

"We want to look forward and be positive. That’s it. We will work on the same path and the same targets."

Chelsea weren't in top gear against Malmo, who had a wage bill 24 times smaller than one of the giants of Europe's second-tier competition.

Manchester United will prove a much sterner test for Chelsea after their run of bad results sees Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side jump above them into fourth, as the Blues dropped into sixth place following the defeat to Man City.

Giroud says that the upcoming match at Stamford Bridge will be the first of a run of huge games, with Tottenham and Man City to follow. He also believes there is confidence from the players, even having let go of fourth place to the Old Trafford club.

"Yes, the next one is Manchester United in the FA Cup," Giroud added. "It is a big game. We have a few big games to come. We want to qualify in every single competition, so it is going to be a massive game. We need momentum and to keep going that way. So, we are looking forward to it.

“You don’t think too much about it. There’s a lot of games to come. We are not in the best position, but we have big games to come. We have the Tottenham game which will be massive for us, very important. Lots of tough games to come.

"We are not worried about the situation and I am sure Man United will drop points. We are confident and we want to carry on with a good spirit and humility."