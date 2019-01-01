Chelsea plan to appeal transfer ban as they 'categorically refute' FIFA findings

The Blues have been stung by sanctions which will prevent them from signing any players in the next two windows, but they are contesting the charges

have stated their intention to appeal the two-window transfer ban imposed on them by FIFA for alleged breaches of regulations regarding the acquisition of players under the age of 18.

A statement released on the club’s official website read: “Chelsea FC has today received a decision from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee concerning alleged breaches of the FIFA Regulations that relate to the international transfer of players under the age of 18.

“The decision imposes a transfer ban of two consecutive registration periods and a fine of 600k Swiss francs.

“Chelsea FC categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and will therefore be appealing the decision.

“The club wishes to emphasise that it respects the important work undertaken by FIFA in relation to the protection of minors and has fully cooperated with FIFA throughout its investigation.

“Initially, Chelsea FC was charged under Articles 19.1 and 19.3 in relation to 92 players. We welcome the fact that FIFA has accepted that there was no breach in relation to 63 of these players, but the club is extremely disappointed that FIFA has not accepted the club’s submissions in relation to the remaining 29 players.

“Chelsea FC acted in accordance with the relevant regulations and will shortly be submitting its appeal to FIFA.”

More to follow…