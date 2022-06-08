Chelsea open to €25m Lukaku loan as club eyes Jesus as potential replacement
Chelsea are open to allowing Romelu Lukaku to leave on loan, but are demanding a €25 million (£21m/$27m) fee, GOAL understands.
The Belgian striker hopes to leave Chelsea just one year after his return from Inter in a £98m ($123m) deal.
Lukaku has not been able to settle into Thomas Tuchel's team, having scored just eight goals in 26 matches in the Premier League.
Editors' Picks
- Jordan Ayew: Ghana forward extends contract with Crystal Palace
- First Haaland, now Lewandowski? The Bundesliga's talent drain
- ‘Mane is a true African legend’ – Video of Liverpool winger embracing Senegal fan warms hearts
- Manchester City season review: Final-day title triumph soothes more Champions League pain
What do we know about Lukaku's future?
Chelsea have decided they are open to settling for a loan deal for Lukaku, but will not let him go for free.
The 29-year-old striker would accept a 40 percent wage cut to leave the London team.
Lukaku's lawyer is already investigating the possibility of a move back to Inter.
The attacker impressed in his two seasons with the Serie A team, scoring 64 goals in 95 matches as they secured the Italian league title.
Chelsea target Gabriel Jesus
Chelsea are looking to line up a replacement for Lukaku this summer and have identified Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus as a candidate.
The Blues are already considering making an offer for the 25-year-old Brazil international.
Jesus has been linked with a move away from the Premier League champions in search of first-team football.
Arsenal have been seen as the front-runners to sign the forward, who is valued at £43m ($54m), but Chelsea could swoop in to challenge their London rivals.