Chelsea open Stamford Bridge hotel to NHS staff as accommodation during coronavirus outbreak

The 231-room Millennium Hotel will serve as accommodation for local medical workers, paid for by Blues owner Roman Abramovich

have made the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available as accommodation for National Health Service staff as they look to play their part in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blues say the initiative came from owner Roman Abramovich, with chairman Bruce Buck then agreeing details with the NHS.

The costs of accommodation will be covered by Abramovich, who has owned Chelsea since 2003.

A statement on the club’s official website on Wednesday read: “Many of the medical staff will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home or would otherwise have to make long commutes.

“Local accommodation helps maintain the health and well-being of these crucial personnel at this critical time.

“This will be for a two-month period, and then reconsidered in light of circumstances at the time.

“NHS staff will be those working in hospitals in the North-West London region, but that may extend to hospitals in other districts.

“The number of rooms utilised will depend on demand but potentially all the rooms in the Millennium Hotel could be given over for this purpose. No staff showing symptoms will use the hotel.

“Millennium Hotels and Resorts, who manage the hotel, are supportive and assisting the club in providing this service to the NHS.”

The 231-room hotel is split between two sites, and also includes gym facilities as well as a swimming pool and spa.

Abramovich is currently unable to enter the UK due to visa issues, and isn’t believed to have attended any Chelsea games in London since early 2018.

The Blues were one of the first English clubs to be directly affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, as winger Callum Hudson-Odoi became the first Premier League player to be confirmed as having tested positive for the virus.

Hudson-Odoi later revealed he had recovered from his symptoms, while manager Frank Lampard has since said the youngster is "almost feeling his usual self" again.

Team-mate Mason Mount, along with the rest of the first-team squad, have been reminded of their responsibilities during the outbreak after Mount was pictured breaking his self-isolation by meeting friend and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice to play football.