Chelsea midfielder Kovacic injured by red-card tackle from Leeds' James
Ryan Tolmich
Getty
Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic had to be taken out of Wednesday's clash with Leeds after the Croatian was the victim of a horror tackle from Dan James.
Kovacic had to be replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the 30th minute with Chelsea leading 1-0 on a Mason Mount goal.
James was sent off for the foul, leaving relegation-threatened Leeds down a man and a goal within the opening half.
