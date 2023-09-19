'Absolute mess' - Chelsea's medical staff blasted for club's current injury crisis by Trevoh Chalobah's personal trainer

Trevoh Chalobah's personal trainer has fired shots at Chelsea's medical staff by describing the current injury crisis as an "absolute mess".

Chelsea have several players injured

Chalobah's trainer aims dig at medical staff

Leaked messages shed light on the injury situation

WHAT HAPPENED? Chalobah's personal trainer, Ed Hodge, publicly criticized the injury crisis at the South London outfit through a now-deleted Twitter post that displayed what appeared to be a private Instagram conversation. The Blues have won just one of their first five Premier League games as they undergo a rebuilding phase under Mauricio Pochettino.

The process has been further complicated by injuries to several key players including summer signings Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku. Hodge apparently explained the reasons for the injuries to so many players as he blamed the medical staff for the crisis.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Most of the injuries are because the players have been loading muscles time and time again without lengthening them simultaneously... then one lunge into a tackle, or a COD too rapidly and they're injured," he wrote.

Article continues below

"Hardly any of them do reformer Pilates or terrain work (i.e. stair sprints & hill sprints to strengthen knee ligaments). It's an absolute mess at the moment, bro."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chalobah sustained a hamstring injury in training earlier in August which has since forced him to remain on the sidelines. However, Hodge revealed that he is in the last lap of recovery and could be available soon.

"Trev has a hammie injury... should be back to 90 per cent sprint ability by end of this week," he texted.

IN ONE PHOTO:

@footballers-edge Instagram

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will be back in action against Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League.