Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG in Champions League final according to fans after venue moved to Paris

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Uefa has decided to move the venue of the Champions League final.

The 2021/22 Champions League final will move from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis.



The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.



Full statement

The game, earlier scheduled to be played at the GazProm Arena in Saint Petersburg, has now been moved to Stade de France in Paris. With the Russians stripped of hosting duties, and a new venue now in place, fans have responded by predicting the teams that will make it to the final.



With the competition still in the Round of 16 stage, the predictions are way ahead of the probability curve, but that hasn’t stopped fans from letting their imaginations loose and making bold claims as to which two teams will make it all the way.

Champions League final in Paris, @ManUtd let's get it done ✅ — Ndyfreke (@Ndy__freke) February 25, 2022





The UCL final has been moved to Paris, imagine a PSG vs Man United final and Ronaldo winning it in Messi’s City. Let’s go🔥🔥🤲🏽 — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) February 25, 2022





There will be nothing more beautiful than Thomas Tuchel and Thiago Silva winning another Champions League 🏆 in Paris. Even more beautiful when it's at the expense of Paris Saint Germain. #UCL #Chelsea #Paris — Bamba 🇸🇳 (@frajatta92) February 25, 2022





The last time champions league was moved from its original venue to another venue (from Istanbul to porto) CHELSEA won it



Now Champions League final will be moved from St Petersburg to Paris, 🏆🇫🇷 #UCL pic.twitter.com/ehsVhrqQR1 — CFC_HashTag💧 (@EbereCFC) February 25, 2022





Sorry @ManUtd fans. We won't be in Russia; it's gonna be Paris.#UCL — Jonathan Yawe (@JYawe11) February 25, 2022





The final is set to take place on the 26th of May, 2022 and we have kept for posterity these fans’ predictions for future scrutiny.