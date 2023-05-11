Chelsea and Man Utd in the hunt to sign controversial World Cup winner Emi Martinez

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly in the race to sign Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez this summer.

Three English clubs in Martinez race

Argentina No.1 "likely to leave" Villa

Goalkeeper is colourful character

WHAT HAPPENED? According to a report by TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, Martinez is likely to seek a new club this summer, despite having a contract with Aston Villa until June 2027. The 30-year-old is apparently piquing the interest of United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: All three Premier League clubs mentioned in the report could be seeking new goalkeepers this summer. David de Gea is almost out of contract at United, Chelsea are reportedly unsure about Kepa Arrizabalaga's credentials, while Hugo Lloris is expected to leave Spurs after 11 years.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Martinez has developed into one of the best goalkeepers in world football, playing a vital role in Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar, although his antics in the decisive penalty shootout against France – and afterwards in the celebrations – have made him a divisive and controversial character.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? He'll be in action for Villa as they take on Tottenham in the Premier League this Saturday.