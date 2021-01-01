Chelsea & Leicester charged by FA for failing to control players during Premier League clash

The two clubs are set to be punished by English football's main governing body after their bad-tempered clash at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and Leicester City have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during a Premier League clash on Tuesday night.

The Blues exacted revenge over the Foxes after their FA Cup final defeat last weekend by securing a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge to leapfrog Brendan Rodgers' side in the top-flight standings.

However, the contest was marred by ugly stoppage time scenes that saw players from both sets of teams involved in a touchline brawl, with the FA now taking retrospective action.

What's been said?

A statement from English football's main governing body reads: “Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC have both been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their Premier League fixture on Tuesday 18 May 2021.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 93rd minute.

“Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC both have until Tuesday 25 May 2021 to provide their respective responses.”

What happened at Stamford Bridge?

As Leicester frantically chased an equaliser in the dying moments of the game, Ricardo Pereira was penalised for a foul on Ben Chilwell on the right-hand side of the pitch, sparking an altercation between almost every player from both teams including goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Edouard Mendy.

The coaching staff also got involved while Foxes substitute Daniel Amartey was booked for his role in the incident, having initially caused controversy by throwing a Chelsea pennant across the dressing room while celebrating Saturday's FA Cup final triumph.

Pereira was shown a yellow card too before match referee Mike Dean was finally able to diffuse the situation, with the Blues ultimately holding out for a crucial victory to boost their chances of a top-four finish.

Leicester accused of disrespect by Rudiger

Rudiger admitted that Chelsea set out to "punish" Leicester in their Premier League encounter while referring to the post-match video of Amartey at Wembley.

"We wanted to show to them because top four was on the line and unfortunately some people from them don’t know how to celebrate," Rudiger told Chelsea TV. "We had to punish them for this.

"Congratulations to them, they won [in the FA Cup final], celebrate and everything. But don’t disrespect the club history. This is a bit bigger than you."

State of play in top-four race

Chelsea will finish third in the Premier League if they beat Aston Villa in their final fixture, but a loss or a draw could allow Leicester to steal in ahead of them.

The fifth-place Foxes are one point behind the Blues as it stands, and will wrap up their season with a home fixture against Tottenham, while fourth-place Liverpool are due to face Crystal Palace.

