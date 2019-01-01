Chelsea legend Drogba on his interest in the Ivorian Football Federation presidency

The Ivory Coast legend didn’t confirm or deny recent reports of him challenging incumbent Augustin Sidy Diallo in November’s elections

Former international Didier Drogba was evasive when asked about his ambition to run as president of the Ivorian Football Federation (IFF).

Recent reports claimed the Elephants all-time top scorer was weighing up his chances of taking over from Augustin Sidy Diallo in the elections scheduled to be held in November.

When pressed, the former striker spoke about his ideas for the position.

"It's something that can interest me because I know Ivorian football well," Drogba told Radio Foot Internationale.

“I have been in the national team for many years and have worked with many leaders. If all the conditions are met, why not?”

“We had good years with the previous generation. We allowed Ivory Coast to participate in three World Cups in a row, and we were disappointed not to see the team at the last one."

Furthermore, Drogba emphasized the need for unity within the Federation and called for football to be the focus, not personal gain.

"If I ever decide to go ahead and run for office, I will not come to take sides for one or the other, but to come together," he affirmed.

“We must forget the personal quarrels, think of the country and move Ivorian football forward. We have to talk about development first and foremost."

Drogba played 105 times for the West African nation and scored 65 goals spanning a 12-year international career.

The Elephants, under Ibrahim Kamara, were involved in the just-concluded , where they exited in the quarter-finals after a defeat to .