'I promise to do more' - Chelsea keeper Mendy elated after winning big at Ghana awards

The custodian helped the Blues to win the Uefa Champions League last season, and has established himself as arguably Africa's best goalkeeper

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has thanked all those involved to ensure his "incredible year" ends on a high.

The Senegal international won the Best African International Award from the Ghana Football Awards Board in a ceremony held on Saturday night.

The West African has promised to give his best to ensure he does not disappoint in the new campaign.

"Hi everyone, I am happy and grateful to receive this award from the Ghana Football Awards Board," Mendy said in a short video obtained by Goal.

"It has been an incredible year for me and winning the Champions League remains one of the best achievements in my life. I thank the Ghanaians and all Africans across the world for their support and prayer.

"I appreciate the recognition as the best African international player and promise to do more to make Africa proud, thank you."

The goalkeeper helped the Blues to win the Uefa Champions League trophy after a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final.

The custodian, who was in his debut season in English football with the Blues, also played a key role as the Londoners finished fourth in the Premier League, as well as reach the FA Cup final where they fell to Leicester City.

The Senegal shot-stopper played 31 league matches and 12 Champions League games which clearly confirmed his position as Chelsea's number one ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 29-year-old, who also helped the Lions of Teranga to qualify for Afcon to be held in Cameroon, will now be aiming at inspiring the Thomas Tuchel-led Chelsea to the Premier League title next season.

Ex-Swansea City forward Andre Ayew was another big winner in the annual event.

The Black Stars skipper had a good season with the Welsh outfit in the just-concluded Championship season and went on to win the Ghana Footballer of the Year award.

The 31-year-old was directly involved in 21 goals the Swans scored in the league, finding the back of the net 17 times and providing four assists. He was also on target for the team in the promotion playoffs, scoring the only goal in the 2-1 aggregate loss to Brentford.

Article continues below

Ayew also played a vital role to ensure Ghana made it to the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The striker beat Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako and Ajax attacker Kudus Mohammed to the title.

He succeeded Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who had won the award the previous two times.