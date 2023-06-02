Chelsea stars Joao Felix, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount & Ben Chilwell make quick escape abroad on holiday after one of the worst seasons in club's Premier League history

Chelsea stars Joao Felix, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell didn't take long to jet off for their summer holidays after a dire 2022-23 season.

Players have headed abroad

Chelsea finished 12th in table

No European football next season

WHAT HAPPENED? While the Blues endured a terrible season, in which they took just 44 points from 38 games and flirted with relegation at one stage, the trio have wasted no time in leaving London behind for the summer. Of course, Mauricio Pochettino has been installed as Chelsea manager, so the players will need to be on their best behaviour.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Felix can be seen scrolling through his phone on the boat he is lounging on, and he may well be checking out news on his next move, with reports suggesting that Pochettino does not see a future for him at Chelsea, meaning he will return to Atletico Madrid for the 2023-24 season. Havertz, by comparison, has been linked with Real Madrid, and it remains to be seen how Pochettino views Chilwell - although it is likely he will form a vital part of his team next season, fitness depending. Mason Mount, meanwhile, who was spotted on holiday with the ex-Leicester City left-back, has been strongly linked with Manchester United and has reportedly agreed personal terms.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will be heading to the USA for pre-season, which includes match against Ryan Reynolds' and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham.