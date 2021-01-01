Chelsea to improve stadium and announce U-turn on ticket price rises amid supporter anger over Super League

The Blues will revamp Stamford Bridge and review their plans around raising the prices amid the furore from their involvement in the breakaway

Chelsea are reconsidering their plans to raise ticket prices amid uproar around them joining the Super League last weekend, which sparked a furious wave of supporter protests.

The Blues informed a small group of supporters at their fans forum meeting that they would raise ticket prices by 5 per cent in the 2022-23 season.

It was met with frustration by some, with the announcement coming just moments after the club chairman Bruce Buck had defended their ESL plans to the working group, and after changing their minds regarding the ESL, Chelsea are now considering doing the same on ticket pricing.

Is it wrong to raise ticket prices at this time?

It could be argued either way, with the Blues having frozen ticket prices since 2011 with season tickets. It allows the most loyal of the club's fans to attend matches at a reduced rate of around £37 per match.

Although Chelsea are said to have lost around £40 million in revenue because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many supporters will have similarly lost earnings or even jobs.

It leaves Chelsea in a difficult balancing act on whether to capitalise on having a relatively small stadium at Stamford Bridge with high demand, or if they should keep pricing flat not to price out lower-earning fans.

What about the stadium?

Additionally, Chelsea announced upgrades to their Stamford Bridge stadium.

They will install rail seating to the Matthew Harding Lower and Shed End Upper and Lower tiers, with the UK government set to introduce safe standing.

They have also upgraded the West Stand Upper at Stamford Bridge which will see a host of revamped hospitality areas. It is a further indication that the redevelopment plans around Stamford Bridge will not be revisited soon.

What's the fallout from the ESL?

The pressure remains on Chelsea's senior staff over their decision to join a widely unpopular project. Although not a leader in the idea, Chelsea decided to sign up to the breakaway closed competition as they expected it to go ahead and give rivals huge revenues.

The Blues only signed up on Friday before it was announced on Sunday night, where it was met with a furious reaction from supporters, pundits and rival clubs who didn't get an invite.

Ultimately, the Blues scrapped their ESL plans but pressure remains on board members who have had calls to resign. Chelsea are expected to stand by them, while opinion around the owner Roman Abramovich remains largely positive.

A spokesperson for Abramovich said: “Having spoken extensively to fans and stakeholders, we have always worked with the community and we're not going to do anything that goes against them. We listened and we heard.”

UEFA and the Premier League are considering punishment for clubs like Chelsea, although they are not expected to be too heavily sanctioned.

