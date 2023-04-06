Chelsea an ‘ideal fit’ for Julian Nagelsmann over Tottenham as German has ‘grown accustomed to winning’

Chelsea should be an "ideal fit" for Julian Nagelsmann over Tottenham as he has "grown accustomed to winning" with Bayern Munich.

Nagelsmann is a free agent after Bayern sack

One of the contenders for Chelsea job

Tottenham also have him on their shortlist

WHAT HAPPENED? The German manager was shown the door after the Bavarian outfit was knocked off the perch in Bundesliga following a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Leverkusen. Meanwhile, Chelsea and Tottenham have also parted ways with Graham Potter and Antonio Conte after a series of disappointing results, and are currently on the hunt for a permanent replacement.

Nagelsmann is reportedly on the shortlist of both clubs as he is currently a free agent following his departure from Bayern Munich. However, journalist Ronan Murphy claims that the Blues would be a better fit for the 35-year-old rather than their north London rivals, as they can boast of winning titles more often than the Lilly-whites.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Chelsea seems like the ideal fit for Nagelsmann, even more so than Tottenham. Spurs would have seemed like a logical step after Leipzig, but now he's grown accustomed to winning with Bayern, only a team that can compete quickly seems realistic," Murphy stated to football.london.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nagelsmann is a huge admirer of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and managing a Premier League club has always been on his bucket list. Murphy added: "Naglesmann said when he was at Leipzig that he'd like to manage in the Premier League, particularly to follow in the footsteps of Jurgen Klopp, who he greatly admires. He may have even thought a Premier League move might be his next step between Leipzig and Bayern, but the chance to manage his dream club came very early in his career."

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty/ GOAL

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are set to appoint Frank Lampard as an interim manager until the end of the season but are on the lookout for a long-term solution. They have held meetings with Luis Enrique for the managerial post and will take a final decision after interviewing other candidates on their list, which includes Nagelsmann and former managers Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.