‘Chelsea have the team to win a title’ – Kante targeting top four & a trophy in 2020

The World Cup-winning midfielder believes he can add to his medal collection this season, with Frank Lampard considered to be the perfect boss

“have the team” to “win a title” this season, says N’Golo Kante, with the Blues planning to end 2019-20 with a top-four finish secured and another trophy landed.

Frank Lampard has his side in promising positions on both of those fronts.

Inconsistency has proved to be an issue for the Stamford Bridge outfit of late, but they remain in the Champions League spots and have a crunch clash with to take in on Monday.

Chelsea are also through to the fifth round of the and last-16 of the , with sights being locked on major silverware.

World Cup winner Kante told the club’s official website of the Blues’ ambition: “I believe we have the team to get what we want this season - to finish in the top four, get Champions League football next season and why not to win a title as well.

“We have everything that we need in this team.”

Kante added on the immediate challenges facing Chelsea, with vital outings against United, , and fast approaching across three competitions: “We are having an important time of the season because we are all fighting for the fourth position.

“Man United were a bit behind but now they have closed the gap so it’s a big opportunity either for us to keep them behind or for them to close the gap more. It’s an important game for both teams.

“We all know that Man United at home is a very difficult game, especially after what happened in the first game but we don’t look at this. We just look forward because we want to keep the gap and so that’s why we need to win, not to get revenge.”

Kante believes the Blues have the perfect manager calling the shots in club legend Lampard, with the French midfielder among those benefitting from the presence of a modern-day icon.

“He was here for a long time as a player and won many trophies but now he is back with the status as manager of Chelsea,” Kante added.

“We know all about him as a player so when he speaks about my position as a midfielder, to go forward and get the balance in the team, you listen to him.

“He has good ideas, he wants to play the young players and the older players together to get our target to be in the Champions League.

“Frank knows how to bring the players to their best and we have time to get what we want from this season.”