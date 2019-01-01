'Chelsea have a chance because of Hazard' - Lauren expecting close Europa League final

The former Gunners full-back believes the showdown in Baku is "50-50" and that the Ryan Giggs-like Belgian is capable of winning it for the Blues

Former defender Lauren doesn’t see a favourite in the final and thinks that the presence of Eden Hazard in the team gives them a great chance of winning the trophy.

The Gunners enter the match having not lost in four games across all competitions and cruised into the final thanks to a 7-3 aggregate win over in the semi-final.

Chelsea needed penalties to progress through their semi-final against German side and have won just one of their last six matches over 90 minutes in all competitions.

But Lauren believes that Hazard, who is likely to join Real Madrid in the summer, will be desperate to win the Blues a trophy as his final act at the club and that he remains the biggest threat to Arsenal's hopes of triumphing.

"I see it at 50 per cent, either can win," Lauren told Goal. "I give Chelsea a chance because Hazard has been a symbol for that team and he wants to seal the title for Chelsea as the culmination of his career at the club.

"He can be decisive for Chelsea apart from other tactical factors.

"Arsenal are in a pretty good moment. Emery knows perfectly what this competition is, he has won it three times and then there is the good form of [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang and [Alexandre] Lacazette.

"I think they are the best in this competition, they understand each other perfectly and they can also be decisive in the final, so I say it is 50-50."

Lauren believes that the intelligence and focus of the Arsenal defenders will be crucial in dealing with the threat offered by Hazard, who he compared to legend Ryan Giggs.

"Being very smart," he said when asked how the Gunners could deal with the Belgian. "He is an unpredictable player.

"I always compare him with Ryan Giggs. They are players who, in addition to being skilled, are intelligent. They combine well with the midfield - at times they look for you in the centre instead of staying on the wing."

He continued: "You have to be very intelligent and be 100 per cent focused because, even if you think you have them controlled, they are incredible footballers.

"Hazard, Lacazette, [Dennis] Bergkamp and [Thierry] Henry are players who see the play fractions of a second before you. You have to be very focused and wait for them not to be at their best because when a player of that quality has his day it is difficult to stop them.

"They have something different that is innate and when they are inspired, they do it. You have to concentrate for 90 or 120 minutes of the game."

The Gunners come into the match knowing that it will be their last chance to earn a sport in the next season, while Chelsea have already secured their place in Europe’s top competition thanks to a third-place finish in the .

But the former Arsenal defender does not see any reason for his old club to be feeling added pressure ahead of the final.

He added: "I always say the same thing, there is no pressure. As a footballer, I prefer this kind of pressure. To play for titles, that's not pressure.

"Pressure is fighting to avoid relegation. You do not know where you are going to be next year, if you are going to be fighting to be relegated to the second division. That is pressure.

"The fact of playing a final and being able to win a title is not pressure. That pressure is a blessing.

"I would like to have it every year. I don’t think it will be decisive for [Arsenal] to defend deep and keep [Chelsea] from playing well, just the opposite. I think they will be motivated because they'll qualify for the Champions League and win a title."