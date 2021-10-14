Former Chelsea star John Terry, as well as Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos, are expected to play alongside Nigeria Professional Football League stars in the Budweiser Game of Kings showdown.

Thanks to their campaign tagged ‘Budweiser Game of Kings’, the premium beer brand are bringing the decorated players in the beautiful game to the West African country to engage in a novelty match alongside the best players in the NPFL.

This announcement was made at a press conference held by the Budweiser Team at the Southern Sun Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos on Thursday afternoon.

Revealing this cheerful piece of news, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji explained that the brand seeks to give millions of football lovers who double as beer lovers in Nigeria a unique experience that will stay with them for a long time.

“As a brand that has always supported football - one of the favourite pastimes of many Nigerians - Budweiser is offering a rare experience to thrill its teeming consumers,” she said.

“With the Budweiser Game of Kings Campaign, we are bringing two international football Kings, John Terry and Roberto Carlos who have a huge fan base here in Nigeria.

“And the idea is not just to have them over for a “meet and greet”. Rather, Nigerians will actually watch them play football live with some of our domestic league players.”

Explaining further, she noted that fans will get a chance to call the shots by assuming the coveted role of manager and assembling their individual teams when they visit www.budweiser.com.ng/gameofkings

“Consumers can participate by entering the unique code under the Budweiser crown cork on the website or texting the code to the USSD: 7827,” she added.

“Consumers stand a chance to be selected either as team managers or get VIP invites to watch the match live in Lagos, Nigeria.

“If selected as team managers, they will be able to choose from a list of players in the different clubs on the Nigeria Professional Football League to form their first eleven team players who will feature as teammates to John Terry and Roberto Carlos during the live match.

“The selected managers will also be sponsored on an all-expense-paid trip to watch a live English Premier League match.”

In the same vein, Marketing Manager Budweiser, Olajumoke Okikiolu explained the choice of former England and Chelsea centre-back, Terry and ex-Brazil and Real Madrid left-back Carlos as a function of their pedigree and roles as respected sports icons who played exemplary football during their active playing days, winning several trophies and accolades along the way and who continue to inspire a new generation of upcoming and aspiring footballers all over the world.

“We are delighted to be able to give football fans in Nigeria the pleasure of watching Kings like John Terry and Roberto Carlos play live on our home soil and we have no doubt it will be an experience they will cherish for a long time to come,” she said.

“It’s also our way of appreciating our consumers who have been loyal to the Budweiser brand over the years.”

The Budweiser Game of Kings Campaign will run from October to November 2021 and is only open to individuals who are 18 years and over.