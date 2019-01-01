Chelsea fans boo Jorginho as pressure continues to grow on Sarri

The club's summer signing is still struggling to impress at Stamford Bridge and he was on the receiving end of more criticism in Thursday's victory

fans continued to boo Jorginho throughout the club's 3-0 second-leg win over on Thursday night.

The Blues cruised to a 5-1 aggregate victory over the Swedish side to advance to the last 16 of the Europa League courtesy of goals from Olivier Giroud, Ross Barkley and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

However, the win wasn't enough to calm supporters as pressure continues to mount on manager Maurizio Sarri as his main summer signing continues to struggle influence games.

The midfielder joined the London club back in July from Napoli for a £57m (€65m/$86m) with the idea that the 27-year-old would become the main playmaker for the "Sarri-ball" style of football.

This has struggled to work to it's full potential this season, with pressure only increasing on the Chelsea manager following embarrasing defeats to both and Bournemouth.

And despite the club's victory over Malmo, fans again opted to show their frustration at the style of football which revolves primarily around Jorginho.

His price tag combined with his unsatisfactory start to life for Chelsea has supporters concerned, with the finger ultimately being pointed at Sarri and his philosphy.

The job speculation surrounding the Italian manager is only intensified by his reluctance to utilise hot prospect Hudson-Odoi often, especially as his main summer signing continutes to flop.

The 18-year-old's qualities were evident in Chelsea's victory even more, with the winger bagging the club's third goal and ultimately securing their qualificaiton for the last 16 of the competition.

Hudson-Odoi didn't manage to fully materialise a move to in the January transfer window despite multiple bids, but uncertainty still surrounds his long-term future.

Chelsea fans also made their feelings known throughout the 90 minutes against Malmo, chanting: "Hudson-Odoi, we want you to stay."

Supporters seem to believe the Englishman is more likely to leave with Sarri in charge, with the current manager preferring to start Pedro and Willian.

Chelsea's next fixture is in the final against Manchester City on Sunday.