Chelsea fans bombard Ben Chilwell's Instagram telling him to make Mason Mount snub Man Utd as Blues duo jet off on holiday together

Chelsea fans have bombarded Ben Chilwell's Instagram begging him to convince Mason Mount to stay, as the two are on holiday together.

Mount linked with Manchester United

Has jetted abroad with Chilwell

Chelsea fans want to keep midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? Chilwell and Mount are on holiday together and fans are hoping the defender will be able to convince Mount to snub a move to United, amid reports that he has already agreed personal terms with the club. The move appears close, with Chelsea veteran Thiago Silva leaving crying emojis under an Instagram picture linking Mount away.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fans have made their feelings clear, asking Chilwell to keep Mount around. One said: "Tell Mason to stay mate."

Another wrote: "Someone wake up Mase, put a pen in his hand and sign that Chelsea contract."

And one more, capturing the mood of the fanbase by writing in all capitals, said: "Convince Mason to stay."

WHAT NEXT FOR MOUNT? It remains to be seen if he does make the move to United, but a new report claims Harry Maguire could move the other way in a part-exchange deal.