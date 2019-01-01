Chelsea duo Abraham & Tomori earn England call-ups as Walker misses out again

The Stamford Bridge stars will both be in line to feature for the Three Lions in upcoming fixtures after featuring prominently for the Blues this term

Gareth Southgate has included duo Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori in his latest squad, but defender Kyle Walker has been omitted once again.

The Three Lions will take in a trip to the on October 11, before negotiating another away clash against Bulgaria three days later, as their qualification campaign resumes.

England are currently sitting top of Group A on 12 points, having won all four of their fixtures to date.

Abraham has been handed his first international call up for two years after scoring seven goals in seven Premier League matches at the start of the new season .

The striker is joined in the 25-man squad by Chelsea team-mate Tomori, who has also broken into Frank Lampard's first team at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks.

Here it is: your #ThreeLions squad for this month's #EURO2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria! https://t.co/uuLf9zGD3g — England (@England) October 3, 2019

There is, however, no place for City right-back Walker, who misses out for the second time in the space of two months, despite his impressive displays for Pep Guardiola's side this term.

Elsewhere, 's Dele Alli and midfielder Jesse Lingard have also been left out, with both men struggling for form at their respective clubs.

Southgate has placed his faith in the likes of Ben Chilwell, Declan Rice, Mason Mount and Callum Wilson once again, while James Maddison and Tyrone Mings will hope to earn their first caps after being called up for a second consecutive round of fixtures.

United striker Marcus Rashford makes the final cut despite his recent injury problems, with 's Jadon Sancho and City's Raheem Sterling poised to link up once again in the attack either side of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane.

If England pick up another win in Prague next Friday, their spot in next summer's European championships will be guaranteed, which might give Southgate the opportunity to blood the younger members of his squad in Bulgaria the following Monday.

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Danny Rose, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Fabian Delph, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Harry Winks

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson