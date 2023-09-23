Chelsea cool interest in Brazilian starlet Gabriel Moscardo as they baulk at Corinthians' massive asking price

Chelsea have reportedly cooled their interest in Brazilian starlet Gabriel Moscardo as a result of Corinthians' huge demands for the teenager.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to IG in Brazil, Chelsea have been put off by the midfielder's valuation, with current club Corinthians seeking a fee of around €30 million ($32m/£26m). The Blues submitted a bid of €21m (£18m/$23m) in the summer but saw their approach rejected.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At only 17, Moscardo has continued to catch the attention of potential suitors around Europe, with Barcelona another club said to be keeping a close eye on his development. Part of the deal Chelsea proposed would have seen the teenager move back to Brazil to further enhance his talents, but for now it seems he will remain in his home country.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA AND MOSCARDO?: With Brazil's domestic 2023-24 campaign yet to get going, chances are Moscardo's name will continue to be one buzzing around Chelsea's radar when the January transfer window swings around. Whether the Blues feel the starlet remains high up on their list of priorities remains to be seen.